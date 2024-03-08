CAN Futsal 2024: Morocco-Ghana, Egypt-Libya, the complete draw

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) carried out the draw for the 2024 Futsal CAN this Thursday. The competition will take place in Rabat, Morocco, from April 11 to 21.

The teams participating in the 2024 Futsal CAN are now determined on their fate. This Thursday, CAF carried out the draw for the group stages of the competition. Host country and double title holder, Morocco inherited Pool A.

The Atlas Lions share their box with Angola, third in the previous edition, Ghana and Zambia. Although the latter two teams are considered modest in this discipline, they are ready to challenge the favorites for a place in the semi-finals.

In the other group (B), the Pharaohs of Egypt, record champions with three coronations to their credit, will face Libya, winners in 2008, as well as Namibia and Mauritania, two teams in search of recognition and ready to stand out during this competition.

The stakes are high: the top two from each group will advance to the semi-finals, while the unsuccessful semi-finalists will compete for the bronze medal. The finalist teams will have the chance to qualify for the Futsal World Cup which will be held in Uzbekistan from September 14 to October 6.

The full draw: