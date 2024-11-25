“I hope I can win it”, Achraf Hakimi on the 2024 African Ballon d’Or

Achraf Hakimi reacted to his nomination for the African Player of the Year trophy. And the Moroccan full-back hopes to win this prestigious award.

Achraf Hakimi is among the five finalists vying for the prestigious title of African Player of the Year 2024. The winner will be announced on December 16 during a ceremony in Marrakech, Morocco.

The right back, whose exceptional performances with PSG and the Atlas Lions earned him this nomination, said he was honored: “ It’s a source of pride and satisfaction. Knowing that my work is recognized at this level is very gratifying. I hope I can win it, but if not, it motivates me to keep working.”he declared in comments relayed by Africatopsports.

In addition to Hakimi, the final list includes Serhou Guirassy, ​​Guinean striker in great form, Ademola Lookman, the Nigerian center forward ranked 14th in the Ballon d’Or, Simon Adingra, Ivorian African champion, and Ronwen Williams, South goalkeeper -African.

Fierce competition

Despite a remarkable run in 2024, including a Champions League semi-final with PSG and a medal at the Olympic Games with Morocco, Hakimi will face formidable competition. The performances of Guirassy and Lookman, particularly on the offensive level, make them the favorites to win the trophy.