2024 Olympic Qualification (F): South Africa’s list against Tanzania
South Africa coach Desiree Ellis has called on 23 Banyana Banyana for the double confrontation against Tanzania, counting for the last elimination round of the Paris 2024 Olympics.
The South African selection has revealed the list of players summoned for the third and final round of the qualifiers for the women’s football tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The coach Desiree Ellis has in fact called on 23 Banyana Banyana for the double confrontation against the Tanzania.
The usual executives like Linda Mothlalo, Jermaine Seoposenwe, and Thembi Kgatlana are in the group. The young attacker Nthabiseng Majiya is also called up. The opportunity for the center forward to grab more minutes in the colors of the rainbow nation. As a reminder, the first leg is scheduled for February 23 and the return four days later.
The South Africa group against Tanzania:
Guardians
Andile Dlamini
Kaylin Swart
Katlego Moletsane
Defense
Karabo Dhlamini
Fikile Magama
Asanda Hadebe
Lonathemba Mhlongo
Noko Matlou
Lobohang Ramalepe
Environments
Linda Mothlalo
Nomvula Ngoale
Lesego Nkoane
Sphumelele Shamase
Thalea Smidt
Kholosa Biyana
Amogelang Motau
Attack
Nicole Michael
Noxolo Cesane
Gabriela Salgado
Hildah Magaia
Nthabiseng Majiya
Jermaine Seoposenwe
Thembi Kgatlana