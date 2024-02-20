2024 Olympic Qualification (F): South Africa’s list against Tanzania

South Africa coach Desiree Ellis has called on 23 Banyana Banyana for the double confrontation against Tanzania, counting for the last elimination round of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The South African selection has revealed the list of players summoned for the third and final round of the qualifiers for the women’s football tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The coach Desiree Ellis has in fact called on 23 Banyana Banyana for the double confrontation against the Tanzania.

The usual executives like Linda Mothlalo, Jermaine Seoposenwe, and Thembi Kgatlana are in the group. The young attacker Nthabiseng Majiya is also called up. The opportunity for the center forward to grab more minutes in the colors of the rainbow nation. As a reminder, the first leg is scheduled for February 23 and the return four days later.

The South Africa group against Tanzania:

Guardians

Andile Dlamini

Kaylin Swart

Katlego Moletsane

Defense

Karabo Dhlamini

Fikile Magama

Asanda Hadebe

Lonathemba Mhlongo

Noko Matlou

Lobohang Ramalepe

Environments

Linda Mothlalo

Nomvula Ngoale

Lesego Nkoane

Sphumelele Shamase

Thalea Smidt

Kholosa Biyana

Amogelang Motau

Attack

Nicole Michael

Noxolo Cesane

Gabriela Salgado

Hildah Magaia

Nthabiseng Majiya

Jermaine Seoposenwe

Thembi Kgatlana