CAN 2023, Algeria-Burkina Faso: “We will do everything to take the three points”, Djamel Belmadi

Held in check by Angola (1-1) last Monday, Algeria is determined to take the three points of victory against Burkina Faso this Saturday, on the occasion of the 2nd day of group D, assured its coach Djamel Belmadi.

The Algerian coach was at a press conference this Friday in Bouaké. Facing journalists, Djamel Belmadi spoke about the match against Burkina Faso, Saturday, counting for the second day of group D at CAN 2023.

Held in check by Angola last Monday, the Fennecs no longer have room for error. A victory against the Stallions proves essential to relaunch in this group, kept by the Burkinabè, alone in the lead after their precious success against Mauritania (1-0), last Tuesday.

In front of microphones and cameras, the Algerian technician assured that his team will do everything to take the three points of victory against the Stallions who also dream of new success to qualify for the round of 16.

“ The objective was to win the first match to start the competition in the best way, unfortunately that was not the case, but the objective for tomorrow will be the same, to take the 3 points. We will do everything to take the three points », suggested Djamel Belmadi to the press. As a reminder, the Algeria-Burkina Faso match is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon from 3 p.m. (GMT+1), at the Bouaké stadium.