Egypt: after his conviction on appeal, opponent Ahmed al-Tantawi arrested

Opponent and former Egyptian parliamentarian Ahmed al-Tantawi was arrested on Monday in a Cairo court after his conviction on appeal to one year in prison was upheld.

The Egyptian opponent had tried to run in the presidential election in December, won by Abdel Fattah al-Sissi. In February, he was sentenced at first instance to one year in prison for irregularities during his electoral campaign.

“The sentence, including forced labor, was confirmed and he was arrested in the courtroom”said lawyer Nabeh El-Ganadi, adding that a similar conviction had been confirmed for around twenty members of his campaign team.