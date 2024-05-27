Cameroon: 2 different summons sent to players, before the CDM 2026 (Q)

The standoff between the Ministry of Sports (Minsep) and the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot) breaks a new record, with the players receiving two different summons for the June gathering. Invitations signed by both authorities.

Cameroon has been the laughing stock of the football world for several days. The Ministry of Sports (Minsep) and the Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) have indeed engaged in a standoff over the coach of the Indomitable Lions, Marc Brys. After their escapades over the composition of the technical staff of the national team, the two authorities are now dragging their battle to the meeting place of the five-time African champions.

As reported by the local media Camfoot, the Ministry of Sports and the Cameroonian Football Federation have each separately sent summons to the players, on behalf of the 3rd and 4th days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The Minsep has opted for the Ngoa Ekelle military stadium, while Fecafoot prefers the Mundi complex.

This, two weeks before the resumption of the qualifying phases of the World Cup in America. The Indomitable Lions face Cape Verde on June 8, before traveling to Angola three days later. This Tuesday, coach Marc Brys is summoned to Fécafoot headquarters for a working session. The opportunity perhaps for the two parties to finally find common ground, to the great happiness of the players who are following this situation with concern.