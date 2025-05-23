Algeria: 04 armed individuals go to military authorities

Four armed individuals are presented to the military authorities in the province of Bordj Badji Mokhtar, located in the extreme south of Algeria, near the Malian border, according to a statement published Monday by the Algerian Ministry of Defense.

The ministry said that “This large -scale action testifies to the effectiveness of the strategy adopted by the high command of the National People’s Army to eradicate terrorism and guarantee security and tranquility throughout the country.”

To counter the infiltration of terrorists and armaments, Algeria has deployed tens of thousands of soldiers along its southern and eastern borders, in a context of instability in Mali and Libya.

In addition, the country has opened up safe corridors along its southern border, encouraging Algerian activists who have joined terrorist groups in the Sahel to go, in exchange for fair trials.