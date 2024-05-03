“A woman can leave a man in the event of…”, Anael Mevoung at the heart of a lively controversy

Anael Mevoung, former candidate for the reality TV show “The Bachelor The Francophone Africa”, is at the center of attention for a bold statement that divides social networks. The Gabonese influencer recently said that women can leave their partner if he loses his job.

Very active on social media platforms, Anael Mevoung is known for her engaged posts on various subjects of daily life. On the occasion of Labor Day on May 1, she once again made headlines by sharing a controversial piece of advice with her subscribers.

“Si a man is capable of leaving a pregnant woman, i see no problem for a woman leaving a man when he loses his job“, she wrote on her Instagram.

This statement from the Gabonese influencer immediately sparked mixed reactions on the web. If some Internet users support Anaël Mevoung's position, arguing that job loss can lead to financial and emotional tensions in a couple, and that it is legitimate for a person to make decisions based on their own needs and her situation, others, however, strongly criticize this opinion, emphasizing the importance of solidarity and mutual support in a relationship, especially in difficult times.

As a reminder, Anael Mevoung found herself in the spotlight after her participation in the first season of the reality TV show The Afrique Francophone.