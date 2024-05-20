France: two OM players victims of an armed attack

Despite not qualifying for European competitions next season, OM ended the current campaign with a victory, defeating Le Havre (2-1), on Sunday evening. A beautiful evening which, however, almost turned into a nightmare for two players, victims of an armed attack.

Like other Ligue 1 clubs, Olympique de Marseille played its last match of the season on Sunday evening. The Phocéens beat Le Havre (2-1) at the Océane stadium. A good mark for the Olympians who however finished in 8th place, and therefore not qualified for the next European competitions.

But unfortunately, the evening almost turned into a nightmare for two players from the Marseille squad, victims of a carjacking according to information from Europe 1. The scene happened during the night from Sunday to Monday, around from 4 a.m.

Cameroonian internationals Jean Onana and Faris Moumbagna were victims of an attempted armed robbery of their vehicle in the southern districts of Marseille. The armed criminals tried to take their car but failed.

During the incident, the attackers used at least one firearm, and several bullet holes were found on the players' vehicle, as reported by local radio. Fortunately, neither athlete was injured during this attack. The attackers, who fled, are still actively sought by the police.