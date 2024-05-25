DRC: Vital Kamerhe returns to the perch of the National Assembly

In the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Minister Vital Kamerhe was elected president of the National Assembly, three days after his home was attacked in a coup attempt.

Vital Kamerhe regained the presidency of the Congolese Parliament this Wednesday, May 22, 2024, after having left it in 2009. President of the UNC political party and sole candidate of the parliamentary majority for this position, the election of Vital Kamerhe to the perch is not obviously not a surprise.

The former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Economy benefited from 371 votes to take back control of the Lower House of Parliament. The only votes that escaped him were 36 invalid or blank ballots, out of a total of 407 voters.

Vital Kamerhe, 65, a figure in Congolese politics, moved to the opposition in 2009, after leaving Parliament and founded his party, the Union for the Congolese Nation (UNC), before becoming an ally of Félix Tshisekedi, in power since January 2019 and largely re-elected on December 20.

His return to the head of Parliament comes three days after the attack on his home in an alleged coup attempt.