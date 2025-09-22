DRC: Vital Kamerhe faced with a decisive vote in the National Assembly

. .

This Monday, September 22, Vital Kamerhe, president of the lower chamber and historic ally of the head of state Félix Tshisekedi, risks dismissal. He and four members of his office are targeted by petitions denouncing a “Opaque management” and obstacles to parliamentary control.

After hearings on September 19 and 20, the parliamentary committee, led by deputy Peter Kazadi, judged the petitions admissible, despite the protests of the Kamerhe camp, which denounces irregularities and falsified signatures.

On Sunday, five deputies confirmed the authenticity of their disputed signatures, while the commission continued its closed -door deliberations.

The final report must be made public this Monday at noon, before a secret ballot planned at 4:00 pm. The deputies will then decide on the fate of Kamerhe and his office, in this test ballot which could mark a political turning point in Kinshasa.