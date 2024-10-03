DRC: victims after the sinking of a boat on Lake Kivu

Thursday morning, a transport boat capsized on Lake Kivu, in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), leading to the death of several people, according to testimonies collected on site.

The ship, named “WEDNESDAY”came from Minova, in the province of South Kivu, and sank near the port of Kituku in Goma, as indicated in a video shared by witnesses.

According to port sources, at least a hundred people are missing, although little additional information has been provided. The authorities have not yet officially reacted, but rescue operations are continuing.