CAN 2025 qualifiers: the list of South Africa against Congo

South Africa’s national coach has published his list of players called up for the October rally. And Hugo Broos selected 23 Bafana Bafana without striker Percy Tau.

Zapped during the international break in September, Percy Tau will not be with Bafana Bafana either during the October gathering, dedicated to the CAN 2025 qualifiers. The Al Ahly striker was left out of the group concocted by the coach Hugo Broos for the double confrontation against Congo.

A list of 23 South Africans, with executives Ronwen Williams and Lyle Foster. Second in Group K, tied on points with leader Uganda, the rainbow nation will face Congo on October 11 and 15, on the third and fourth days of the qualifying phases of the African tournament.

South Africa’s list: