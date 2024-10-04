Cameroon: conflict between Aicha Kamoise and Laure Moa Minga, explosive revelations

On social networks, a heated altercation pitted content creator Laure Moa Minga against entrepreneur Aicha Kamoise. The two Cameroonian public figures found themselves at the heart of an online conflict after revelations made by Aicha, CEO of Kamoise Beauty.

She accused Laure Moa Minga of offering services of a sexual nature to advance in the entertainment industry. The actress, originally from Central Cameroon, was quick to respond, triggering a series of heated exchanges on the web.

A few months after targeting actress Emy Dany Bassong, Aicha Kamoise is now attacking Laure Moa Minga. Their verbal clashes take place mainly on Facebook, where Aicha recently started a rumor concerning an actress who allegedly contracted a debt of 350,000 FCFA without repaying it. Shortly after, Laure Moa Minga published a message calling on Internet users to ignore these rumors.

Tensions then took on a new dimension with tense private exchanges. Aicha Kamoise then relaunched the accusations, insinuating that Laure would have compromised herself to succeed in showbiz. These assertions, although serious, were not denied by the actress, who even responded by insinuating that her opponent would not have the capacity to do the same.