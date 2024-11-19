DRC: vandalism to the mausoleum of Patrice Lumumba, an investigation underway

The mausoleum dedicated to the hero of Congolese independence, Patrice Lumumba, was vandalized on Monday in Kinshasa, the Ministry of Culture announced on Tuesday.

In a press release, the ministry denounced an “act of vandalism” that occurred on November 18, 2024, describing this incident as “odious” and aiming to “desacralize” this symbolic place. Reached by telephone by Apanews, Minister Yolande Elebe said she could not confirm the disappearance of the precious tooth, adding that a police investigation was underway to clarify the circumstances.

This relic, returned to the Democratic Republic of Congo by Belgium in 2022, was repatriated during a solemn ceremony in the presence of President Félix Tshisekedi. On this occasion, a three-day national mourning was declared. Since then, the tooth has rested under close surveillance in this concrete mausoleum, located at the foot of the Échangeur tower, an emblematic monument of Kinshasa.

Patrice Lumumba, assassinated in 1961 at the age of 35, remains a legendary figure in the struggle for independence. On June 30, 1960, he made history with a speech denouncing the racism of the colonists during the proclamation of the independence of the Belgian Congo. However, a few months later, he was overthrown, then executed in January 1961 alongside his companions Maurice Mpolo and Joseph Okito by Katanga separatists, supported by Belgian mercenaries.