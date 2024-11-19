Cameroon: 03 dead in an attack by separatists in the North-West

On Sunday, an attack attributed to separatists struck the Mbaw plain, in the Donga Mantung department, northwest region of Cameroon, leaving three people dead and one seriously injured, according to military sources.

Local media report that a soldier and an unidentified civilian lost their lives in the incident. Two other civilians were seriously injured, but one died during medical evacuation, bringing the death toll to three.

According to reports, the attack was triggered after a plainclothes gendarme boarded a public transport vehicle on the Ndu-Magba road. The armed separatists, stationed only a few meters away, would then have targeted the vehicle.

Since 2017, the Anglophone crisis has pitted government forces against separatist groups demanding independence for the North-West and South-West regions. This conflict, born from socio-political demands at the end of 2016, continues to cause heavy human losses and massive population displacements.