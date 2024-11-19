CAN 2025 (Q): already eliminated, Kenya and Namibia part as good friends
Kenya and Namibia faced each other this Tuesday in Polokwane in South Africa, as part of the CAN 2025 qualifiers. And the two teams parted with a goalless draw (0-0).
The sixth and final day of the CAN 2025 qualifiers continued this Tuesday with a meeting between Kenya and Namibia. Already eliminated, both teams are aiming for victory to end their campaign on a good note.
A goal partially achieved by the two teams who separated with a goalless draw (0-0). A result which therefore ends the qualifying campaign for both teams.
Classification in group J
1- Cameroon 14 points
2- Zimbabwe 9 points
3- Kenya 6 points
4- Namibia 2 points