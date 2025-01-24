Congo: businessman intercepted with 200 kilos of cocaine in Madrid

A Congolese businessman was reportedly arrested in Madrid, Spain, in possession of 200 kilos of cocaine, according to the InfoLibre media relayed by journalist Barick Buema.

According to this source, citing a Spanish police video, the drugs were hidden in a van parked in the parking lot of a shopping center. Still according to the same source, the cargo, coming from Ecuador (South America), would have transited through the port of Al Jesiras before being destined for Morocco.

Indeed, the Spanish media specifies that its activities were monitored by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Central Drugs and Organized Crime Unit (Udyco) in Spain. In reality, the investigation began in August 2024, when the DEA spotted the container containing the cocaine transported from Ecuador.

The DEA also discovered that Eric Mandala had “purchased in 2020 a 221.85 m², two-bedroom apartment on the 84th floor of the Burj Khalifa tower, the tallest skyscraper in the world, for 1.85 million euros. “euro”. “Arrested with a Colombian woman and in possession of more than $50,000 in cash”Eric Mandala spends his second night in prison.