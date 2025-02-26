DRC: the prosecutor of the ICC on a mission to investigate crimes in the east of the country

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, arrived in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Monday in order to assess the security situation and investigate the crimes perpetrated in the east of the country.

During his stay, Karim Khan plans to meet President Félix Tshisekedi, members of the government, as well as representatives of the United Nations Mission for Peace Maintain (Monusco) and civil society. The objective of these exchanges are to collect testimonies and strengthen cooperation with local and international authorities in order to advance surveys on war crimes, crimes against humanity and other exactions reported in the region.

In a striking declaration, the prosecutor said he was deeply concerned about the situation in the DRC and insisted on the urgency of applying international law. “Like the rest of the world, we are very worried about what is happening in the Democratic Republic of Congo, especially in the East. Hundreds of people have lost their lives and thousands of others were injured. The message must be clear: no armed group, no military force or their allies benefit from absolute impunity. They must respect international standards and laws ”he warned.

Karim Khan also underlined the importance of impartial justice and the need to sanction the atrocities committed in the region. “The law must be applied effectively, and everyone must comply with the status of Rome. No one can attack civilians, bless or kill with impunity. The populations of the Democratic Republic of Congo have as much value as those of the rest of the world, as well as the inhabitants of Ukraine, Israel or Palestine ”he said forcefully.

Note that this visit comes as the situation in eastern DRC remains extremely worrying.