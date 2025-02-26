CAN Female 2026 (Q): Mali and Algeria qualified for the second round

Mali validated its ticket for the second round of the female CAN eliminations 2026 after its victory against Gabon (4-0) on Tuesday evening. Tomb of South Sudan (3-0), Algeria also passes in the next round.

The 2026 female CAN qualifiers continued on Tuesday with several disputed games across the continent. Bourrelle from South Sudan to go, Algeria has confirmed its domination at home. Against the Jediane hawks, the ladies’ fennecs won on the 3-0 score. A logical victory that describes the Algerians for the second round of the tournament. The Magrébine formation will face Cameroon in the next round to try to tear off its place for the final phase.

Mali unrolls

In the other meeting of this day, Mali was merciless against Gabon. Victorious of their opponents in the first leg (5-0), the ladies’ eagles confirmed their domination last night, winning the 4-0 score. A demonstration of force of the Malians who will face in the second round, the winner of the duel between Cape Verde and Guinea.