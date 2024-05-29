DRC: the new government of Félix Tshisekedi revealed

In the DRC, the first government of President Félix Tshisekedi's second term has just been unveiled. This list was proposed by Prime Minister Judith Suminwa Tuluka and approved by the Head of State.

The list of the First Government of Félix Tshisekedi's second term was unveiled in the early morning of this Wednesday, May 29, 2024. Proposed by Prime Minister Judith Suminwa Tuluka, the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Félix Tshisekedi, signed the decree appointing the new government. This first government of its second five-year term includes 54 members, compared to 57 in the previous one.

In this new government, there are around twenty reappointed ministers and 17 women.

List of the 1st government of Félix Tshisekedi II

Deputy Prime Ministers:

VPM Interior, Security and Customary Affairs: Jacquemain Shabani

VPM Transport and Communications: Jean-Pierre Bemba

VPM National Defense and Veterans: Guy Kabongo Mwadianvita

VPM Economy: Daniel Mukoko Samba

VPM Civil Service, Modernization and Innovation: Jean-Pierre Lihau Ebua

VPM Plan and Coordination of Development Aid: Guylain Nyembo

Ministers of State :

Agriculture, Food security: Grégoire Mutshayi

Foreign Affairs: Thérèse Wamba Wagner

National Education and New Citizenship: Raïssa Malu

Environment, Sustainable development: Ève Bazaiba

Infrastructure and Public Works: Alexis Gisaro

Justice: Constant Mutamba

Budget: Aimé Boji Sangara

Land Affairs: Acacia Bandubola Mbongo

Rural Development: Mohindo Nzangi

Territorial Planning: Guy Loando Mboyo

Ministers :

Finances: Doudou Fwamba Likonde

Industry, SMEs: Louis Kabamba Watum

Hydraulic Resources: Teddy Lwamba Moba

Mining: Kizito Kapinga Mulume

Hydrocarbons: Aimé Molendo Sakombi

Employment and Work: Ephraim Akuakua

Urban planning and housing: Crispin Mbadu

Human Rights: Chantal Mwadianvita

Public Health: Samuel Kamba

Higher Education: Safi Songo Ayane

Scientific Research and Innovation: Gilbert Kabanda

PTNTIC and Digital: Augustin Kibasa

Portfolio: Jean Lucien Bussa

Social Affairs and Solidarity: Nathalie Aziza

Foreign Trade: Julien Paluku

Regional Integration: Didier Mazenga

Communication: Patrick Muyaya Katembwe

Professional Training: Marc Ekila

Gender, Family and Child: Léonie Kandolo Omoyi

Fishing and Livestock: Jean-Pierre Tshimanga Bwana

Culture, Art and Heritage: Yolande Elebe

Tourism: Didier Mpambia Musanga

Sports and Leisure: Didier Budimbu

Youth and Patriotic Awakening: Noella Ayeganagato Nakwipon

Ministers delegates:

Near Foreign Affairs and Cooperation: Bestine Kazadi

Near the Ministry of Urban Planning and Housing, City Policy: Didier Tenge Te Litho

Near the Ministry of the Environment: Stéphanie Mbombo

Near Social Affairs, Living with Disability: Esambo Diata

Deputy ministers :

Interior: Eugénie Tshela Kamba

Foreign Affairs: Bestine Yamba Kazadi

Justice: Samuel Mbemba

Budget: Elysée Mokwamwana Maposo

Finance: Oneige Nsele

Defense: Samy Adubango

Introduction to the New Citizenship: Jean-Pierre Kezamudro

Mining: Godard Motemona

Hydrocarbons: Wivine Moleka

Customary Affairs: Mwami Ndeze Jean-Baptiste