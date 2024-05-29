DRC: the new government of Félix Tshisekedi revealed
In the DRC, the first government of President Félix Tshisekedi's second term has just been unveiled. This list was proposed by Prime Minister Judith Suminwa Tuluka and approved by the Head of State.
The list of the First Government of Félix Tshisekedi's second term was unveiled in the early morning of this Wednesday, May 29, 2024. Proposed by Prime Minister Judith Suminwa Tuluka, the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Félix Tshisekedi, signed the decree appointing the new government. This first government of its second five-year term includes 54 members, compared to 57 in the previous one.
In this new government, there are around twenty reappointed ministers and 17 women.
List of the 1st government of Félix Tshisekedi II
Deputy Prime Ministers:
VPM Interior, Security and Customary Affairs: Jacquemain Shabani
VPM Transport and Communications: Jean-Pierre Bemba
VPM National Defense and Veterans: Guy Kabongo Mwadianvita
VPM Economy: Daniel Mukoko Samba
VPM Civil Service, Modernization and Innovation: Jean-Pierre Lihau Ebua
VPM Plan and Coordination of Development Aid: Guylain Nyembo
Ministers of State :
Agriculture, Food security: Grégoire Mutshayi
Foreign Affairs: Thérèse Wamba Wagner
National Education and New Citizenship: Raïssa Malu
Environment, Sustainable development: Ève Bazaiba
Infrastructure and Public Works: Alexis Gisaro
Justice: Constant Mutamba
Budget: Aimé Boji Sangara
Land Affairs: Acacia Bandubola Mbongo
Rural Development: Mohindo Nzangi
Territorial Planning: Guy Loando Mboyo
Ministers :
Finances: Doudou Fwamba Likonde
Industry, SMEs: Louis Kabamba Watum
Hydraulic Resources: Teddy Lwamba Moba
Mining: Kizito Kapinga Mulume
Hydrocarbons: Aimé Molendo Sakombi
Employment and Work: Ephraim Akuakua
Urban planning and housing: Crispin Mbadu
Human Rights: Chantal Mwadianvita
Public Health: Samuel Kamba
Higher Education: Safi Songo Ayane
Scientific Research and Innovation: Gilbert Kabanda
PTNTIC and Digital: Augustin Kibasa
Portfolio: Jean Lucien Bussa
Social Affairs and Solidarity: Nathalie Aziza
Foreign Trade: Julien Paluku
Regional Integration: Didier Mazenga
Communication: Patrick Muyaya Katembwe
Professional Training: Marc Ekila
Gender, Family and Child: Léonie Kandolo Omoyi
Fishing and Livestock: Jean-Pierre Tshimanga Bwana
Culture, Art and Heritage: Yolande Elebe
Tourism: Didier Mpambia Musanga
Sports and Leisure: Didier Budimbu
Youth and Patriotic Awakening: Noella Ayeganagato Nakwipon
Ministers delegates:
Near Foreign Affairs and Cooperation: Bestine Kazadi
Near the Ministry of Urban Planning and Housing, City Policy: Didier Tenge Te Litho
Near the Ministry of the Environment: Stéphanie Mbombo
Near Social Affairs, Living with Disability: Esambo Diata
Deputy ministers :
Interior: Eugénie Tshela Kamba
Foreign Affairs: Bestine Yamba Kazadi
Justice: Samuel Mbemba
Budget: Elysée Mokwamwana Maposo
Finance: Oneige Nsele
Defense: Samy Adubango
Introduction to the New Citizenship: Jean-Pierre Kezamudro
Mining: Godard Motemona
Hydrocarbons: Wivine Moleka
Customary Affairs: Mwami Ndeze Jean-Baptiste