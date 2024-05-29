“I was the best goalkeeper and boom”, André Onana on his season at Man United

Cameroonian goalkeeper André Onana has given a frank and honest assessment of his first season at Manchester United, marked by difficult moments and up-and-down performances. Ahead of the FA Cup final against Manchester City this Saturday, Onana shared his thoughts on a trying season for him and his team.

Arriving at Old Trafford after a successful season at Inter Milan, where he reached the Europa League final and won the Italian Cup, André Onana was quickly confronted with the unforgiving realities of the Premier League. “ I came here as the best goalkeeper in the world and boom, things went completely wrong. What is going on ? But that's how hard football is sometimes “, he told the BBC and ESPN.

The Cameroon international particularly highlighted the challenges faced by Manchester United's defense. In the final months of the campaign, the Red Devils have conceded numerous goal attempts, including 27 against Manchester City, a 3-1 winner last March. “ I don't mind conceding twenty or thirty shots. It would be nice if everyone was fit again, but what else can we do? Hide us? We are a big club ” said Onana, expressing his frustration with a vulnerable defense.

Marcus Rashford's Form

When discussing individual performances, Onana defended his teammate Marcus Rashford, whose performance has declined considerably this season. “Take Rashford. How many goals did he score last season? Thirty. How many goals has he scored this season? Seven, eight maybe. We are talking about the same player. Is he a bad player now? No. You can have a bad season or a bad start, but what matters most is how you finish “, he said, illustrating that even the best players can go through difficult times.

While the Mancuniens will meet the Cityzens this Saturday in the FA Cup final, the Indomitable Lion hopes that Rashford will find his form to help the team win the trophy. “For me, Rashy is one of the best players in the world. Currently he is going through a difficult time. Not just him, but the whole club. But he will come back. I know that my striker will score important goals for us. I hope he scores two goals against City and we win the FA Cup ” said Onana optimistically.

However, the former Ajax man admits that an FA Cup victory would not be enough to save their season. “ Beating them wouldn't make this season a success. When you play for this club, winning the FA Cup is not enough. But that would make things a little better. “, he concluded.