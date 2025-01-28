DRC: the French Embassy attacked by demonstrators in Kinshasa

Tuesday morning, the French Embassy in Kinshasa was taken by storm by demonstrators, causing a fire that has since been under control, the Minister of Foreign Affairs on X.

This January 28, several embassies, including those of France, Rwanda, Belgium and the United States, were attacked in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), by Protestant demonstrators against the conflict In the east of the country, according to diplomatic sources. AFP journalist observed smoke from the French Embassy building.

Jean-Noël Barrot, Minister of Foreign Affairs, was firmly sentenced for this attack on X: “The French Embassy in Kinshasa was attacked this morning by demonstrators, causing a fire that has now been under control. These attacks are unacceptable. We deploy all the means necessary to guarantee the safety of our agents and nationals. »»