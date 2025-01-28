DRC: the French Embassy attacked by demonstrators in Kinshasa

DRC: the French Embassy attacked by demonstrators in Kinshasa

ByThe Mwebantu Team

Tuesday morning, the French Embassy in Kinshasa was taken by storm by demonstrators, causing a fire that has since been under control, the Minister of Foreign Affairs on X.

This January 28, several embassies, including those of France, Rwanda, Belgium and the United States, were attacked in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), by Protestant demonstrators against the conflict In the east of the country, according to diplomatic sources. AFP journalist observed smoke from the French Embassy building.

Jean-Noël Barrot, Minister of Foreign Affairs, was firmly sentenced for this attack on X: “The French Embassy in Kinshasa was attacked this morning by demonstrators, causing a fire that has now been under control. These attacks are unacceptable. We deploy all the means necessary to guarantee the safety of our agents and nationals. »»

The Mwebantu Team
The Mwebantu Team

Led by Nia, the insightful editor-in-chief, Kwame, our technology expert, and Amara, the bold field reporter, the Mwebantu team weaves the vibrant narrative of Africa every day, forging a narrative bridge between the continent and the world. Their shared passion illuminates the mission of Mwebantu News, making African voices resonate on the global stage.