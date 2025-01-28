DRC – Jean -Jacques Wondo affair: Belgium recalls its ambassador to Kinshasa

In response to the death sentence of his national Jean-Jacques Wondo by Congolese justice, as part of the missed coup attempt in May 2024 in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Belgium decided to recall its Ambassador in Kinshasa “For consultations”.

This decision was announced in an official press release published on the website of the Belgian Foreign Affairs. “We immediately recall our ambassador to Kinshasa for temporary consultations”said the press release, expressing a “Deep disappointment and total misunderstanding”. Brussels also warned that this conviction would have “Consequences on bilateral relations”, which will be reassessed.

In addition, Belgium summoned the DRC ambassador to tell him about his “Live concerns”. The Belgian Foreign Ministry recalled that his embassy in Kinshasa had followed the entire legal proceedings, from the first body to the appeal, by insisting on the importance of judicial independence and respect for rights defense to guarantee a fair trial. The press release, however, highlights the “Manifest weaknesses of the evidence presented” during the hearings.

On Monday, January 27, 2025, the Kinshasa/Gombe military court confirmed on appeal the capital penalty for 37 accused, including the Belgo-Congolese Jean-Jacques Wondo, judged guilty of their presumed participation in an attempted coup. May 19, 2024. Among the other convicted people are five foreigners: three Americans, a British and a Canadian, all of Congolese origin, but naturalized, except the three Americans, born in the United States.