Cameroon: CAF disqualifies Samuel Eto’o for a position on the executive committee

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has rejected the candidacy of Samuel Eto’o for a position within its executive committee, the renewal of which is scheduled for March.

This rejection was a well-kept secret, awaiting only official validation. Samuel Eto’o, president of the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fécafoot), harbored the ambition of running for a leading position within CAF. After taking over from Seidou Mbombo Njoya at the head of Fécafoot, the former Indomitable Lions star also hoped to replace his compatriot within the CAF executive committee. An ambition which has just encountered a major obstacle.

The CAF Governance Committee, meeting on January 24, 2025, in fact rejected his candidacy, citing irregularities, according to Cameroonian media. Eto’o, already sanctioned by FIFA following incidents linked to the U20 World Cup in Colombia, was also suspended by CAF last July for its controversial collaboration with the online betting platform 1XBet.

However, the former Barça striker does not intend to give in and intend to defend his candidacy, as he announced several weeks ago. “No one can prevent me from presenting myself to the Executive Committee, because there are still several bodies to decide. Until this is done, I am not condemned, and therefore I must be able to present myself. I am convinced that I will not be convicted, because we have enough evidence to prove our innocence”he confided to RFI.

According to the organization’s regulations, outgoing members can stand again, provided they receive a letter of recommendation from their national federation.