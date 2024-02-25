DRC: the African Union calls for de-escalation

The Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has expressed his deep concern over the tensions in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). He reiterated an urgent call for the rapid de-escalation of the situation.

In a press release broadcast on the X network, Moussa Faki Mahamat called on the leaders of the East African region, in particular those of the DRC and Rwanda, to engage in constructive dialogue. He highlighted the importance of African mechanisms led respectively by Joâo Lorenzo, President of the Republic of Angola, and Uhuru Kenyatta, former President of Kenya, in reaching consensual solutions to ongoing political challenges.

Moussa Faki Mahamat insisted on the non-military nature of conflict resolution within the African community and called on all foreign powers to refrain from any interference in the internal affairs of African countries, particularly those in the African region. African Great Lakes.

For Moussa Faki Mahamat, the path of dialogue and regional collaboration appears to be the only viable solution to guarantee stability and peace in the region.

This declaration comes as tensions persist in the east of the DRC, particularly in the provinces affected by armed conflicts and inter-ethnic violence.

Earlier, France and the United States condemned Rwanda’s support for rebels who are most active in eastern DRC and called for an immediate end to hostilities.