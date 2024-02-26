Paris 2024 Olympic Qualification (F): Cameroon’s list against Nigeria, without Nchout Ajara

The Cameroonian selection has published its list of Indomitable Lionesses selected for the double confrontation against Nigeria, counting for the third elimination round of the Paris 2024 Olympics. Injured, attacker Nchout Ajara is missing.

The qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in the Africa zone are in the spotlight this week, with the first legs of the third qualifying round. Also in the running for the final phase, Cameroon will face Nigeria at the Reunification Stadium in Douala next Friday.

For this first round of the double confrontation between the two African giants, the Cameroonian selection revealed its list of players selected. National coach Jean-Baptiste Bisseck called on 23 Indomitable Lions including 3 goalkeepers, 8 defenders, 6 midfielders and 6 attackers. Injured at club, scorer Nchout Ajara Njoya is not called up for this double duel. The player is also out of the return leg against the Super Falcons, scheduled in Abuja on Monday February 26.

The list of Cameroon against Nigeria: