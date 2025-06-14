DRC: suspected of being behind AFC/M23, a residence by Joseph Kabila Sequisitée

A concession from former president Joseph Kabila was the subject of the security services.

The operation was carried out on Tuesday April 15, 2025 on a site housing offices, deposits and containers, some of which would be the property of businessmen, in particular Indo-Pakistani.

Joseph Kabila is suspected by certain actors of being the real leader behind AFC/M23, a political-military movement supported by Kigali and active in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The security services carried out this search operation two weeks after the announcement of the return of the former head of state to the Congolese soil.

The objective of the operation would be to find alleged military equipment stolen. The searches are expected to continue this Thursday, April 17.

According to family sources cited by RFI, a new operation is also planned in the coming days at the N’Sele valley park, where one of the main residences of Joseph Kabila is located.