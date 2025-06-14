Pan -Africanist activist Kemi Seba was distinguished by the title of Doctor Honoris Causa in political science. This honorary distinction was awarded to him by the Bel Campus de Kinshasa University in recognition of its ideological and political commitment in favor of African emancipation and the diaspora, after a militant journey started more than two decades ago.

Initially, the ceremony had been scheduled for March 25, 2025, but will finally be postponed, a decision awarded by certain observers to political pressures. The activist had publicly denounced this postponement, evoking interference from the Congolese authorities under Western influence.

The event finally held in a climate of support of several Pan -Africanist figures, including relatives of the military regime in power in Niger. “” This Honoris Causa doctorate, more than a distinction of man, comes to celebrate the fight of African self -determination in the 21st century “Said one of General Abdourahamane Tiani’s special advisers, head of the Nigerian junta.

This recognition comes in a context of recovery of the pan -Africanist mobilization against the CFA franc, an emblematic subject of the fights led by Kemi Seba. A founder of the Pan-Africanist NGO, Franco-Beninese activist has established itself, over the years, as one of the most media faces of African sovereignism, advocating a break with the old colonial powers and a political refoundation on the continent.