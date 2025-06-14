DRC: Joseph Kabila’s political party suspended

The former president of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Joseph Kabila is now without a political party.

The announcement was made on Sunday April 20, 2025 through a government statement.

The decision to suspend the activities of the People’s Party for Reconstruction and Democracy (PPRD), political training of former President Joseph Kabila comes when the latter’s return is announced.

The decision is matched by any party activity throughout the national territory. According to the Congolese authorities, the PPRD adopted an equivocal posture in the face of the abuses of the armed group M23, active in the east of the country and supported, according to Kinshasa, by Rwanda.

The government condemns the accomplice posture adopted by the People’s Party for Reconstruction and Democracy (PPRD) and qualified the Silence of the PPRD “accomplice silence” and also accuses Joseph Kabila as alleged ties with the rebels of the M23, threatening him with legal proceedings.

But on the side of the entourage of the former head of state, there is a tempatting to muzzle the opposition.