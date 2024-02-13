DRC: shots against a UN helicopter, two peacekeepers injured

During an attack on a UN helicopter in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday, two peacekeepers were injured by gunfire believed to come from members of the M23.

The head of Monusco, Bintou Keita, strongly condemned this attack against the aircraft displaying the symbol of the United Nations, stressing that this incident occurs almost a year after a similar attack which resulted in the loss of a South African peacekeeper . Indeed, the press release issued in Kinshasa recalls that attacks targeting peacekeepers can be considered war crimes.

The MONUSCO helicopter, deployed for a medical evacuation, was targeted near Karuba, in the territory of Masisi (North Kivu), causing injuries to two peacekeepers, one of which was serious. Despite the incident, the aircraft managed to land safely in Goma, capital of North Kivu, where the two injured were quickly treated medically.