CAN 2023/Semi-final: the official Nigeria-South Africa lineups

South Africa challenges Nigeria this Wednesday evening (6 p.m., GMT+1) at the Bouaké stadium, as part of the CAN 2023 semi-finals. The official lineups of the two teams have been released.

Last turn before the final sprint, the CAN 2023 semi-finals are in the spotlight this Wednesday, with two beautiful posters. The first will pit Nigeria against South Africa this evening, from 6 p.m. at the Bouaké stadium. An indecisive duel between two great football nations, winners of the trophy at least once in their history.

The official lineups of the two teams:

Nigeria: Nwabili – Ajayi, Troost-Ekong, Bassey – Aina, Onyeka, Iwobi, Osayi-Samuel – Simon, Lookman – Osimhen.

South Africa: Williams – Kekena, Xulu, Mvala, Modiba – Sithole, Mokoena – Mudau, Zwane, Tau – Makgopa.