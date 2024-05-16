DRC: severely criticized, Fally Ipupa cancels his concert in Goma

Following protests, singer Fally Ipupa canceled his concert in the east of the DRC scheduled for Friday May 17, 2024.

The Fally Ipupa concert announced for Friday May 17, 2024 at the Serena hotel in Goma in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will not take place. At the heart of criticism and protests from civil society, various actors and citizen movements in the DRC, the artist decided to cancel the show.

Indeed, detractors of Fally Ipupa denounce the excessively high cost of entry tickets for the show and the current context in the east of the country, which is prey to armed conflicts.

''To music lovers and fans of Goma and Bukavu, it is with a heavy heart that we come to inform you of the postponement of the concerts planned in your cities, this weekend of May 17, 2024, for obvious reasons. Indeed, the funerals of our cowardly killed compatriots taking place during the same period, we can only express our compassion by postponing our stage performances on August 15, 17 and 18 in Goma and Bukavu.announced the artist on his Facebook page.

However, Fally Ipupa reassures of the continuation of his commitment to the success of his school project in favor of internally displaced people and the population of Goma. The inauguration will take place in the cities of Goma, Bukavu and Tuko Pamoja.