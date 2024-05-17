2026 World Cup (Q): the Congo-Morocco match relocated

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) announced Wednesday that the match between Congo and Morocco, scheduled for June 11, will finally take place at the Stade des Martyrs in Kinshasa.

Like several African teams, the Congolese selection will return to the pitch next June. The Red Devils will put on their crampons for the matches of the third and fourth days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The Congolese will face Niger and Morocco.

For the match against the Atlas Lions, the Martyrs stadium in Kinshasa in the DRC will host the game. The decision to relocate the match to Kinshasa follows the non-approval of all stadiums in Congo Brazzaville by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The Stade Alphonse Massamba-Débat, initially proposed by the Congolese Football Federation and having recently hosted CAF interclub cup matches, was deemed unsuitable to host this match due to the poor condition of its pitch.

In group E, reduced to five teams after the withdrawal of Eritrea, the Red Devils of Congo Brazzaville occupy last place with zero points. On the other hand, the Atlas Lions of Morocco lead the group with three points, obtained after only one match played for both teams.