2026 World Cup (Q): a Mauritanian referee in charge of Benin-Rwanda

CAF has revealed the identity of the referee who will referee the match between Benin and Rwanda next June, counting for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. And the African body has appointed the Mauritanian Beida Dahane.

The qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in the Africa zone will resume next June. The candidates competing for the final phase will play two matches, counting for the third and fourth days. Also in the race, Benin will face Rwanda and Nigeria.

For the match against the Amavubi, referee Beida Dahane will officiate the match. The Mauritanian whistle was appointed alongside the Angolan Santos Jerson Emiliano Dos and the Kenyan Yiembe Stephen, respectively first and second assistant referee. The 4th referee is also a Mauritanian and his name is Diou Moussa Alassane, while the match commissioner is the Ivorian Diomande Eugene.

As a reminder, the Benin-Rwanda match will take place on June 6 at the Le Félicia stadium in Ivory Coast.