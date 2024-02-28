DRC: resignation of Prime Minister Lukonde Sama

The Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Sama Lukonde, has submitted his resignation, the presidency of the DRC announced this Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

“Prime Minister Lukonde Sama has just submitted his resignation to President Félix Tshisekedi”announces an official press release from the presidency of the DRC this Tuesday evening. “He had been at the head of the Government since February 15, 2021, at the end of the national consultations that the Head of State had initiated in November 2020”adds the press release.

“The resignation of the Prime Minister ipso facto leads to that of the entire government team, 39 of whom were elected to the national or provincial delegation”specifies the communication unit of the Head of State

This resignation comes 8 days after the validation of his mandate as national deputy for the electoral constituency of Kasenga (Upper Katanga).