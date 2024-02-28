Cameroon: Eto’o reveals who will choose the new coach and dreams of Hervé Renard

At the microphone of France 24, Samuel Eto’o confirmed the departure of Rigobert Song from the head of the Indomitable Lions, not reappointed to his position as national coach. And the president of FECAFOOT looked into the choice of the next coach of the national team.

Expected for days, it is now official. Rigobert Song is no longer the Cameroon coach. At the end of his contract last Tuesday, the 47-year-old technician was not reappointed to the bench of the Indomitable Lions. Information confirmed by the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation, Samuel Eto’o, in an interview given this Wednesday to France 24.

The president of FECAFOOT also spoke about the succession of the former Liverpool player. And on this subject, Eto’o explained that this role falls to the President of the Republic even if it is up to the Federation and it alone to make proposals to the Head of State.

“We are going to work on several profiles and we are going to send, as usual, to the Head of State, because you know with us, we need the opinion and agreement of the Head of State, but on the proposal of FECAFOOT, underlined Eto’o. “This role falls within the competence of the Federation and only. This is not a controversy, we are going to propose and we hope that, among the three choices that we will provide, one of the profiles will attract the attention of the first Cameroonian athlete.“

Samuel Eto’o also outlined the profile of the future boss of the Indomitable Lions bench. And the former Barça and Chelsea player dismissed the local workforce. “ We will rather go international. In Europe ? We’ll see“, slipped the manager, who took the opportunity to extend the pole to Hervé Renard, currently at the head of the French women’s team. “ I hope Hervé will be interested in coaching the best team in Africa for us“, launched the ex-scorer.