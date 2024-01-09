DRC: opponent Moïse Katumbi prevented from leaving his home

This January 8, 2024, Moïse Katumbi, Congolese opponent, was detained in his residence in Kashobwe (Haut-Katanga) for a few hours.

The troops of General Christian Ndaywell, head of the intelligence services, surrounded his home, formally prohibiting him from leaving the premises. This situation was resolved at the end of the afternoon after the intervention of the governor of the province, condemning this incident and ordering the immediate lifting of the blockade. The police, deployed to prevent acts of vandalism against the property of political adversaries, were described by the governor as a “misstep”.

As a reminder, Moïse Katumbi, one of Félix Tshisekedi’s main opponents in the presidential election, contests the latter’s victory, denouncing a “electoral robbery” on December 20. In addition, he called for the cancellation of these elections and for popular mobilization to counter what he describes as “fraud and dictatorship”.