DRC: Nicolas Kazadi targeted by a judicial investigation

In the DRC, deputies authorized the attorney general at the Court of Cassation to open an investigation into Nicolas Kazadi, former Minister of Finance, deputy and close friend of President Félix Tshisekedi.

Former Finance Minister Nicolas Kazadi is at the center of an overbilling scandal involving a contract with a consortium responsible for building water boreholes for 1,000 localities in the DRC, for an amount approaching $300 million and concerning more than 1,300 stations. The estimated damage is $72 million, according to the prosecutor.

Despite four invitations from the prosecutor to which he responded voluntarily, the confrontations with the prosecution are said to have already taken place, although this could not be confirmed by the prosecution. Indeed, Nicolas Kazadi should appear officially in the coming days.

If indicted, a request for lifting of his parliamentary immunity will be submitted to the assembly. Currently, he has been banned from leaving Congolese territory for two months, just like two other co-defendants, former ministers of rural development.

Furthermore, the NGO Asadho urges the prosecution to act rigorously to strengthen the good management of public finances, without tolerance.