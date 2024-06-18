2026 World Cup (Q), Cameroon: bad news for Choupo-Moting

Cameroon will have to do without its vice-captain Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting for the match against Angola, counting for the 4th day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The striker, a former Paris Saint-Germain player, has was forced to withdraw due to health concerns.

Bad news for the national team, which will have to do without its vice-captain, Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting, for the trip to Angola this Tuesday, as part of the 4th day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Bayern Munich striker is out of this match which will take place in Luanda, the Angolan capital.

According to CRTV, Cameroon's public media outlet, Choupo-Moting did not take part in the match-eve training session due to a medical problem. “ A quick trip to the hospital this evening forced him to withdraw from Tuesday's match against Angola., reported CRTV. This absence is notable, but Cameroon can count on a well-stocked bench with quality alternatives such as Vincent Aboubakar and Faris Moubagna.

Despite the absence of Choupo-Moting, the Indomitable Lions remain confident. After their big 4-1 victory against Cape Verde in Yaoundé, coach Marc Brys and his players are determined to maintain their positive momentum. The Angolan team, which made a good impression during the last African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, will not be an easy opponent. However, the Cameroonians hope to continue their momentum and collect three additional points.