DRC: More than 20 civilians killed in Ituri by militiamen

This Friday, June 21, more than twenty civilians were killed by militiamen in the province of Ituri, in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to local sources. This new attack is attributed to the armed group Codeco.

Attacks by this armed group, which claims to defend the interests of the Lendu tribe, are frequent in the region and fuel tensions with the rival Hema tribe. The Codeco militia, often involved in inter-ethnic clashes, is accused of numerous abuses against civilians.

The security situation in Ituri remains critical despite the efforts of the Congolese armed forces and peacekeeping missions to stabilize the area. Civilians continue to pay a high price, victims of recurring massacres and forced displacement.

Local authorities and humanitarian organizations are calling for urgent intervention to protect populations and bring peace to the region. As investigations into this latest attack continue, the international community is urged to support efforts to end the violence and promote a lasting solution to the conflict in Ituri.