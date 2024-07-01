DRC: more than 163,000 refugees settled in North Kivu

North Kivu province, located in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), is currently home to more than 163,000 refugees, including around 2,000 in the city of Goma.

At a press conference in Goma on Friday, June 21, the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) announced some very worrying figures. Indeed, the province of North Kivu currently has more than 163,000 refugees. Nathalie Bussien, head of the interim UNHCR sub-delegation in Goma, specified that among these refugees, 2,203 live in urban areas in the city of Goma, integrated into the host community, while the others are spread across rural areas of the province.

The majority of refugees in North Kivu come from Rwanda and Burundi, fleeing conflict and instability in their countries of origin. The DRC, as a host country, currently hosts a total of 526,000 refugees from various neighbouring countries, including the Central African Republic, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan.

The presence of these refugees poses many challenges for the province of North Kivu, already affected by internal conflicts and chronic instability. Local authorities and humanitarian organizations work together to provide essential services, such as health, education and food security, but the needs often exceed the available resources.