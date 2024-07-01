South Africa: Cyril Ramaphosa presents his coalition government

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Sunday evening the formation of a coalition government, the result of intense negotiations after the ANC’s historic setback in the last legislative elections. The opposition won twelve ministries in this new team.

For the first time since the end of apartheid, the ANC failed to obtain an absolute majority in the May 29 elections, winning only 40% of the vote and 159 seats out of 400. This result led to the formation of A coalition government comprising six parties, including the Democratic Alliance (DA), the main opposition party, won six ministerial portfolios.

DA leader John Steenhuisen is appointed Minister of Agriculture. In addition to this key position, the DA will lead the ministries of Environment, Public Works and Education. Welcoming this coalition as the start of a “new chapter for South Africa”, The DA has promised transparent governance and an uncompromising fight against corruption.

The other five parties in government include the Zulu nationalist Inkhata Party, the white identity party FF Plus and the anti-immigrant Patriotic Alliance. During his televised address, Cyril Ramaphosa said: “The establishment of a national unity government in its current form is unprecedented in the history of our democracy.”He stressed that the priority of this new government will be to stimulate a “rapid economic growth” and create a “fairer society”.

However, not all parties have agreed to join the coalition. Former president Jacob Zuma’s party, which has become the third largest political force with 58 seats, and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have refused to participate. The EFF has criticised the coalition, calling it “run by whites” in reference to the DA.