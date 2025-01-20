Champions League: PSG eliminated on Wednesday if….

PSG challenges Manchester City this Wednesday in the Champions League. A decisive shock for the Parisians who must win to avoid direct elimination.

This is undoubtedly the biggest shock of this 7th day of the Champions League. PSG faces Manchester City this Wednesday at the Parc des Princes. Virtually eliminated with a 25th place in the rankings, the Parisians must achieve the feat against the English giant to remain in the race for qualification in the round of 16.

Always qualified for the second round of the C1 under the Qatari era, the French club could therefore be excluded in the event of a bad result against the Skyblues. An improbable scenario in the other matches of this 7th day would also push Luis Enrique’s men out of the tournament. Thus, PSG will be eliminated from the Champions League if all the conditions listed below are met.

PSG eliminated if:

PSG loses against Manchester City

Benfica does not lose against Barcelona

Monaco does not lose against Aston Villa

Brugge does not lose against Juve

PSV beats Red Star

Sporting does not lose in Leipzig

Feyenoord does not lose against Bayern

Real beat Salzburg

Celtic beat Young Boys

Zagreb beats Arsenal