Cameroon: death of rapper Izmo le Rapologue
This April 5, 2024, the world of Hip hop in Cameroon mourns the loss of one of its artisans. Izmo the rapologist, a committed soldier of this movement, died following an illness, leaving behind a grieving family.
This news caused shock waves across the Cameroonian capital and beyond its borders. Social networks have been resounding with messages of sadness for hours, transforming the web into a virtual concert of lamentations.
Izmo the rapologist, whose real name is Ismaël Aka Mbarga, was a pioneer of the Hip hop Kamer movement. Despite the cultural weight of Bikutsi and Makossa in Cameroon, he was able to impose his music and his message, raising the values of Hip hop in his country. His commitment to good, often tinged with provocation, has earned him recognition and admiration. For his peers, he was much more than an artist: a brother, a companion in struggle, a friend.
Through his songs, Izmo the rapologist has forged links and raised his voice to the top of Cameroonian rap. Albums like “ March 16 » in 2013, titles like “On the path to victory” in 2016, or even “Asseeez Perika” in 2020 demonstrate his commitment. His works, full of meaning, have nourished dreams and hopes for a better society, fighting against drugs, delinquency and political excesses.