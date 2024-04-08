Cameroon: death of rapper Izmo le Rapologue

This April 5, 2024, the world of Hip hop in Cameroon mourns the loss of one of its artisans. Izmo the rapologist, a committed soldier of this movement, died following an illness, leaving behind a grieving family.

This news caused shock waves across the Cameroonian capital and beyond its borders. Social networks have been resounding with messages of sadness for hours, transforming the web into a virtual concert of lamentations.

Izmo the rapologist, whose real name is Ismaël Aka Mbarga, was a pioneer of the Hip hop Kamer movement. Despite the cultural weight of Bikutsi and Makossa in Cameroon, he was able to impose his music and his message, raising the values ​​of Hip hop in his country. His commitment to good, often tinged with provocation, has earned him recognition and admiration. For his peers, he was much more than an artist: a brother, a companion in struggle, a friend.

Through his songs, Izmo the rapologist has forged links and raised his voice to the top of Cameroonian rap. Albums like “ March 16 » in 2013, titles like “On the path to victory” in 2016, or even “Asseeez Perika” in 2020 demonstrate his commitment. His works, full of meaning, have nourished dreams and hopes for a better society, fighting against drugs, delinquency and political excesses.