DRC: Maxime Prévot warns after the agreements in principle

After Uganda and Burundi, the Deputy Prime Minister and Belgian Foreign Affairs Minister Maxime Prévot completed his diplomatic tour in the Great Lakes region with a visit to the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

On Monday, April 28, in Kinshasa, he met Prime Minister Judith Suminwa, then President Félix Tshisekedi. The exchanges mainly focused on the persistent crisis between the DRC and Rwanda, and the security situation in the east of the country.

While welcoming the efforts of Qatar and the United States having led to agreements in principle between Kinshasa and the rebels of the M23, as well as with Kigali, the head of Belgian diplomacy called for vigilance. “We must remain cautious about the initiatives of Doha and Washington. If they arouse a certain hope, they must now produce concrete results within a close time “he said.

In addition, Maxime Prévot wanted to underline the difference in approach between Brussels and certain international actors, saying that Belgium does not adopt diplomacy “Transactional” nor does not intend to “Vampirize” Congolese resources. He finally encouraged Tshisekedi President to take into account local dynamics and initiatives in the management of national crises.