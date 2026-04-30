Status quo at the top, Diambars on the podium April 21, 2026

The 23rd day of Ligue 2 closed its curtains yesterday, following the last match of this warm-up round which pitted Oslo Fa and Guelwaars (0-0). With the failures of the leader Essamaye Fc, his runner-up As Douanes and As Saloum, Diambars who succeeded in the great operation of this lift returned to the podium after his precious victory.

No fireworks during this 23rd day of Senegalese Ligue 2, which ended yesterday Monday, at the end of the Oslo Fa – Guelwaars match. With four posters ending in blank draws, the spectacle was not there on all the lawns. The nets only shook eight times, an average of one goal per match.

The team that performed best in this exercise was Ucst Port (15th, 22 pts), winner (2-1) of the capital derby against Niary Tally Ngb (9th, 30 pts). In the red zone despite this precious success, the “Dockers” are thus offered a breath of fresh air which allows them to launch their maintenance operation well.

No winner in the other derby of this 23rd day between Amitié Fc (12th, 26 pts) and Thiès Fc (16th, 19 pts). The two clubs from the rail capital neutralized each other (0-0) at the Maniang Soumaré stadium. A draw which does not suit either team, even less the “Yellow and Black” who cannot get rid of the dunce cap.

The leader Essamaye Fc (1st, 38 pts), traveling to Téranga Sc (10th, 29 pts), was held in check (0-0) at the Alassane Djigo stadium. Currently in great shape, the “Panthers” of the South came up against some snarky “Academicians” who did not present themselves as expiatory victims.

This draw, however, had no impact on the ranking since the day before, As Douanes (2nd, 36 pts) was unable to gain the upper hand over Duc (7th, 31 pts), settling for a draw point (0-0).

Of the teams in the leading group, only Diambars (3rd, 35 pts) recorded three points following their victory over As Kaffrine (1-0). A great performance which allows the “Academicians” of Saly to get closer to the leader and his runner-up, but also to dislodge As Saloum (4th, 34 pts) from the podium. The flagship club from the Kaolack region, which challenged As Bambey (5th, 32 pts), was forced to a draw.

Results

Oslo Fa – Guelwaars (0-0); Diambars – As Kaffrine (1-0); Friendship Fc – Thiès Fc (0-0); Ucst Port – Niary Tally Ngb (2-1); As Bambey – As Saloum (1-1); Jamono Fatick – Ndiambour (1-1); Téranga Sc – Essamaye Fc (0-0); Ace Customs – Duke (0-0).

Papa Alioune NDIAYE