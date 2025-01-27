DRC: Kenyan president calls for unconditional ceasefire to end violence

Kenyan President William Ruto, current chairman of the East African Community (EAC), on Monday called for a “immediate and unconditional cessation of hostilities” in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). This statement comes after residents of Goma, contacted by the African Press Agency (APA), confirmed the entry of M23 rebels into the city on Monday afternoon.

William Ruto stressed that “the deteriorating situation in eastern DRC is a major suffering for the people and governments of East Africa”highlighting a humanitarian crisis exacerbated by the closure of airspace in Goma. The same day, the M23 published a press release in which it claimed “liberation of the city of Goma”. The rebel group demanded that the Armed Forces of the DRC (FARDC) hand over their weapons to MONUSCO and regroup at the Unity Stadium. The M23 also announced the suspension of lake activities “until further notice”.

Faced with this situation, President Ruto announced the holding of an extraordinary summit of the EAC within 48 hours to “discuss this crisis and determine the actions to take”. He said he had consulted the Congolese and Rwandan presidents, Félix Tshisekedi and Paul Kagame, who confirmed their presence. Kinshasa declared an attack on Kigali while the M23 rebels are at the entrance to Goma.

The EAC President stressed the importance of dialogue, saying that“a lasting solution can only be achieved through engagement, constructive dialogue and a renewal of commitment to peace”. He also called for greater involvement of the African Union in resolving this crisis.

On Sunday, President Félix Tshisekedi led a crisis meeting to assess the situation in Goma, where camps for displaced people were bombed. The aim was to bring together government and military efforts to protect civilians, while mobilizing international support through diplomatic approaches and intervention at the United Nations Security Council.