Cameroon: CAF disqualifies Samuel Eto’o for a position in the Executive Committee

The African Football Confederation (CAF) rejected the candidacy of Samuel Eto’o for a position in its executive committee, whose renewal is scheduled for March.

This rejection was a well -kept secret, expecting only official validation. Samuel Eto’o, president of the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fécafoot), fed the ambition to run for a leading position within CAF. After taking over from Seidou Mbombo Njoya at the head of Fécafoot, the ex-star of the Indomitable Lions also hoped to replace his compatriot in the CAF Executive Committee. An ambition that has just come up against a major obstacle.

The Governance Committee of the CAF, brought together on January 24, 2025, has indeed rejected its candidacy, invoking irregularities, according to the Cameroonian media. Eto’o, already sanctioned by FIFA following incidents related to the U20 World Cup in Colombia, had also been suspended by CAF last July for its controversial collaboration with the online Parisbet online platform.

However, the former Barça striker does not intend to let himself be done and hear his candidacy defending, as he announced several weeks ago. “No one can prohibit me from presenting myself to the executive committee, because there are still several bodies to decide. As long as it is not done, I am not condemned, and therefore I must be able to introduce myself. I am convinced that I will not be condemned, because we have enough elements to prove our innocence ”he had told RFI.

According to organizational regulations, outgoing members can be represented, provided they receive a letter of recommendation from their national federation.