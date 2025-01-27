CAN 2025 – Draw: Djimon Hounsou and Nabila Kilani will co-host the ceremony

The draw for the final phase of CAN 2025 will be held this Monday evening at the Mohamed V National Theater in Rabat, Morocco. A ceremony which will be co-hosted by the Beninese-Moroccan duo Djimon Hounsou and Nabila Kilani.

The 24 nations qualified for the final phase of CAN 2025 will be decided this Monday evening on their fate. The draw for the group stages of the African competition will take place this evening in Rabat. A ceremony which will be held at the prestigious Mohamed V national theater.

For this occasion, two exceptional personalities, Djimon Hounsou and Nabila Kilani, were appointed as masters of ceremonies, promising a memorable evening. The Beninese actor is an undisputed icon of Hollywood cinema. His presence at this ceremony reflects the importance of celebrating African roots and highlighting the values ​​of excellence and resilience that characterize the continent. As for Nabila Kilani, she is an essential figure in the Moroccan television landscape.

The evening will also be enriched with performances by world-class artists such as Gims, RedOne, Nouamane Lahlou and Hatim Ammour, two emblematic figures of Moroccan music.